Call out your peers who abuse power – Ablakwa to African leaders

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, has charged African leaders to call out other Presidents who abuse their term of office just to create political unrest in their countries.



He said, Presidents who review their constitutions just to allow them stay longer in office and become lifetime presidents must not be pampered.



Ablakwa is of the view that, “instead of waiting late in the day to threaten sanctions on failed democracies, regional and sub-regional blocs such as AU, ECOWAS, SADC and EAC should be boldly proactive in calling out their peers on the wrong track and demanding good governance that meets the expectations of the masses, particularly African youth.”



He noted, that the practice whereby African leaders indulge in gestures such as gracing the inauguration ceremonies of these perpetrators emboldens them.



He observed fruther that this situation infuriates the citizens which in turn leads to unrest and the possibility of coup d’etats.



“African leaders can start by condemning their colleagues amending their constitutions to enable them to stand for third terms, isolating offending politicians and refusing to attend their coronation ceremonies instead of the unprincipled support…”



“If the AU and ECOWAS had not conveniently hidden behind non-interference in internal politics and exhibited courage by stopping President Conde’s third term agenda a couple of years back, this weekend’s explosion would have been averted,” the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs said.



President Alpha Conde, in October 2020, won a controversial third term, but only after pushing through a new constitution in March 2020 allowing him to overturn the country’s two-term limit.



His actions had been condemned by the opposition and described as an abuse of power.



Conde’s inauguration was graced by prominent personalities across the world including Presidents from the African continent.



Other recent military takeovers preceding the one in Guinea were in Mali and Chad.



Meanwhile, ECOWAS has condemned the coup in Guinea and has demanded the release of Alpha Conde who was arrested by the military.



ECOWAS is further demanding a return to constitutional rule, stating that failure to do so will attract sanctions.