Call off the industrial action and appear before Commission - Labour Commission

General News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: GNA

The National Labour Commission has directed the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana to call off their industrial action and appear before the Commission on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 1500 hours.



The Commission in the exercise of its powers under Section 139 (d) of the Labour Act, 2003, (Act 651) wished to draw the Association’s attention to a contravention of Section 127 (3) of Act 651 and directs the Association to not only withdraw the said directive to the essential services providers but to also call off the ongoing strike immediately pursuant to Section 161 of Act 651.



A statement issued in Accra by Mr Ofosu Asamoah, Executive Secretary of the Commission said “by copies of this letter, all parties are invited to appear and failure to abide by this directive, the Commission will enforce compliance.”



It said the Commission referred to a letter dated June 8, 2021, from the Ministry of Health on the above-mentioned subject.



The statement said in the letter under reference, the Ministry of Health reports of ongoing industrial action by the Association and further directive by the Association to its member providing essential services in the public Universities to: “completely lay down their tools with immediate effect until further notice.”



It said these were Hospitals and Clinics, fire Service, Basic Schools and Anatomy Departments.



It said the complaint noted that the Fair Wages Service Commission was currently engaged in negotiations with the Association over the issues in disputes; this notwithstanding the Association has decided that its members providing essential services should withdraw their services and join in the ongoing industrial action.



