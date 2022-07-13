Call off strike to avoid ‘threat from any of the parties’ – Labour Commission to striking teachers

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s in the interest of the teacher unions to call off strike, Asamoah



Four teacher unions declare strike



Labour unions demand 20% COLA



The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), has urged the four striking pre-tertiary teacher unions to return to the classroom as they negotiate with the government for their demand.



Ofosu Asamoah said that teacher unions calling off their strike will prevent other stakeholders from issuing threats and will help foster discussions on the needs of the teachers.



“Calling off the strike is for avoidance of threat from any of the parties... It will afford the other negotiating party to negotiate and to arrive at settlement which is acceptable for both parties.



“So, it is in the interest of the teacher unions to call off the strike and negotiate,” asaaseradio.com reports.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union commenced a nationwide strike action on Monday, June 4, 2022.



The strike, according to the leadership of the teacher unions, is a result of the failure of the government to meet their demand for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance.



The government has insisted that the teachers must return to the classroom before the negotiations start. However, the teachers have refused to adhere to the plea of the government. They even walked out of a meeting between the government and the various workers union in the country because the government insisted they had to call off the strike to be part of the negotiation.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/WA