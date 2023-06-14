Call for my removal unwarranted, allegations baseless – Upper East Regional Minister

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu has said the allegations being levelled against for his removal have no basis.



A group calling itself Northern Forum for Peace and Development has issued a 10 days ultimatum to the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu to retract and apologize for alleged anti-northern remarks.



The regional minister is alleged to have quoted and described northerners as “greedy and don’t tell the truth” in an interview with media without Borders.



According to the group, it’s weird for a northerner like the Regional Minister who is from Binduri to insult his own kinsmen as greedy and untruthful people.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah Monday, the Upper East Regional Minister stated that the move is an orchestration by someone within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Why will this cause me my job? What have I done wrong? I am a northerner myself. So you ask them when and where I insulted Northerners. They should bring the evidence. These are a group of people who have seen what I am doing in the Upper East. These are people that someone is paying them to do what they are doing.



“All the negative things they say about the Regional Minister in Upper East is about one person who is paying them to do what they are doing. If you look at my disclaimer it is very clear you will realize what I am trying to say,” Mr. Yakubu stated.



He continued: “I have not insulted Northerners and I will never do that. My father and mother brought me up very well. Those who know me will tell you that I don’t insult, I respect every one. So these are people who are being paid so they do all sort of things



The Minister stated that the audio in circulation is by his distractors who are burnt on causing challenges in the region.



“This individual has been chasing me all the time. He is a party person and you don’t know what these individual is doing. So I spoke to a particular individual, not all Northerners,” he stated.