Call for entries – The 23rd annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Music of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: Charterhouse

Calling out to all artistes, artiste management, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, music composers, music industry stakeholders, and the general public, that nominations for participation in the 23rd Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are officially open.



Kindly note that only published works in the year 2021 will be accepted. Thus, all works from January 1st to December 31st, 2021 should be submitted via our online portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com.



There shall be no manual submissions.



The deadline for submissions is Friday, February 18th, 2022.



For assistance, kindly call 050 139 5176, or send a mail to info@ghanamusicawards.com On-the-go-updates are available on social media at Ghana Music Awards on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and online at www.GhanaMusicAwards.com



The 23rd Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, and powered by Charterhouse.



