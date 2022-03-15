Call for an early election if you trust you’ve performed – Odike challenges Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Businessman and Founder of the United People’s Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike is challenging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call for an early election if he is certain the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government has performed.



President Akufo-Addo has touted his administration as being the best managers of the Ghanaian economy compared to the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government.



He sees the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy as one of his major achievements which has offered an opportunity to hundreds of thousands of students to access secondary education among other pro-poor policies.



According to him, the president who is going into his sixth year appears to be sleeping on the job unleashing all manner of hardship on Ghanaians.



“Akufo-Addo is sleeping on the job and he is not upbeat for the presidency. Akufo-Addo has disgraced himself…if he thinks he is man enough let him call for an early election between him and John Mahama. If he trusts he has indeed performed to the satisfaction of Ghanaians he should call for an early election and see the outcome. We would allow any other presidential candidate to contest the two of them and you will be amazed at the results. By July/August let the polls take place and you would be embarrassed at the verdict of Ghanaians on the ruling party”, he noted on Kumasi-based Abusua Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.