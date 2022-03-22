Politics of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Constituency Women’s Organizer of Akuapem North, AwoBoatemaa has expressed worry and sadness over widespread manipulation and intimidation in the ongoing polling station executives and Electoral Area Coordinators election.



She revealed the constituency has had no peace since the elections began 3 days ago. “I wish you were here to witness what is going on, it is unsavory. When the election started, armed men invaded the town and we’ve not enjoyed any peace ever since,” she said.



Awo Boatemaa disclosed that whilst at the Addo Nkwanta electoral area, the town was invaded by men clad in police and military uniforms carrying whips, guns and knives intimidating electorates to vote for polling station executives who owe allegiance to Sammy Awuku.



Sharing reasons for the intimidation and manipulation, she stated, “I hear Sammy Awuku wants to contest for the MP in Akuapem North. So, when you go to vote for the polling station executives, they tell you to vote for the supporter of Sammy Awuku or Dokua. The election is not an NPP election. It is a Sammy Awuku and Ama Dokua election.”



Speaking to Sefah-Danquah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Dabenpolitical talk show, Awo Boatemaa disclosed that on her way to cast her vote, she realized she was being tailed by black land cruiser “and that scared me a lot.”



According to her, the constituency chair, Frank Appiah also suffered intimidation and forcefully dragged to the polling station to vote.



Awo Boatemaa advised Sammy Awuku and Ama Dokua to use the right channels and processes to get what they aspire for.



She entreated the national executives and John Boadu to call these two parties for a sit down to put an end to the fear and violence being spread in the Akuapem North constituency.



Some aggrieved members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akuapem North Constituency of the Eastern Region have boycotted the ongoing polling station executives and Electoral Area Coordinators election over what they describe as national Security interference and widespread manipulation.



Addressing the media, the disgruntled members, mostly supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament ,Nana Ama Asiamah Dokua, alleged that the election has been fraught with widespread irregularities and machinations violating the spirit of free and fair election.