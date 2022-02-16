Call Chairman Wontumi and John Kumah to order - Angry Ejisu NPP members to NEC

Politics of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Some angry members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejisu Constituency are calling on the National Executive Committee (NEC) to call the Ashanti regional Chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako known as Chairman Wontumi and the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah to order or there would be a bloody clash in the upcoming Polling station elections.



According to the aggrieved members of the party, Chairman Wontumi has again launched his mafia tactics which caused the party in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



Mr. Kwaku Frimpong, a polling station executive in the Ejisu Constituency speaking in an interview with Barbara Koranteng, stated that the upcoming Polling Station elections of the party are gaining notoriety for clashes as aspirants, groups loyal to them turn against their opponents.



"The National Executive Committee must call Chairman Wontumi and John Kumah to order or there would be a bloody clash. We will not sit down and allow this to happen in Ashanti region, we are very serious so they (Wontum and John Kumaah) should desist from those acts." He said.



Mr. Frimpong further accused the legislator of giving the nomination forms for the polling station election to his supporters.



The irate members however did not say specifically what the NPP gurus are doing to the party in the region.