Cable thieves invade Kumasi

Cables thieves have reportedly invaded Kumasi in the Ashanti region, Dailyguide reports.



The unknown individuals are reportedly stealing cables connected to streetlights in the city, these illegal activities have plunged the street into darkness at night.



In an interview with the Mayor of Kumasi, Sam Pyne, who confirmed the activities, he said it is having an impact on the city which includes security and safety.



He cited Nhyiaeso Constituency as one of the most affected areas.



“Yes some of the streets look dark at night due to the lack of street lights but the problem is being caused by some unknown cable thieves.



These people are mainly operating in the Nhyiaeso Constituency which is why some of the streets in that area look dark at night nowadays,” Dailyguide quoted the mayor.



He added that the KMA is working with the security agency to ensure those found in such illegal activities are arrested.



