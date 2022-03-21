Cabinet retreat: Five major decisions made by government to rescue Ghana’s economy

General News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cabinet meets on economic challenges



President to announce reopening of borders



Finance ministry to implement cabinet decisions on economy



For the first quarter of the year ending, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the weekend conveyed a cabinet retreat to evaluate his government's plans and map out new directions.



In the face of current economic challenges, top of the agenda for the cabinet retreat was an elaborate discussion to fashion out ways to rescue the current state of affairs.



The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, speaking to Okay FM’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on the outcome of the cabinet retreat, outlined five major areas and some resolutions reached to help mitigate the current economic challenges.



GhanaWeb outlines the five major areas and the decisions reached by as stated by the information minister below:



Reopening of borders



Following the recording of Ghana’s first case of COVID-19, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March 2020 announced the closure of the country’s borders to mitigate the importation and the spread of the virus.



After the reopening of the country’s international airport to traffic in September 2021, the government put in place stringent measures at the Kotoka International Airport while the nation’s land and sea borders remained closed.



However, speaking on the resolutions arrived by government at the recent cabinet retreat, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the president has finally decided to reopen the borders.



“I can tell you on authority that the president has decided on the day he will reopen the borders and the things we will have to do before they are reopened.



He noted that the details of the border reopening as well as other measures on COVID-19 management will be contained in an address by the president to the nation within the course of the week.



Depreciation of the cedi against the dollar



For some weeks to months, the performance of the local currency against the dollar has elicited several concerns.



The free fall of the Cedi rate against the dollar has been cited by many as contributory to the continuous rise in the prices of goods and services across the country.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in his interview on Monday, 21 March 2022, outlined some resolutions by cabinet to address the free fall of the cedi against the dollar.



“The president has taken a decision on what the Bank of Ghana and the finance minister need to do to stabilise the cedi. The president has decided and I am sure Bank of Ghana will speak this morning. They have done their Monetary Policy Committee meeting and so they will speak and outline their policies and later during the week, the finance minister will also speak to outline what government is doing to help the Bank of Ghana,” the minister said.



Budget cuts



The government as part of its projections in the 2022 budget statement, said it will realise some GH¢7 billion in the form of revenue accrued from a levy to be imposed on electronic transactions.



Despite the projections, government’s proposed 1.5% Electronic Transactions Levy is yet to be passed by Parliament into law.



The resulting effect according to government is a difficulty in raising funds to support some projects and policies.



In the face of that and the current economic crisis, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah noted that cabinet has decided on cutting out some expenditures in the budget.



“One of the things we added to the budget to raise revenue and support our expenditure was the Electronic Transactions Levy. We have had discussions around it but our colleagues with the minority side of Parliament have not agreed with us for its passage into law. Because of that, the president earlier directed for about a 25% cut in government’s expenditure.



“While we wait on what happens next on E-Levy, the president has directed a further cut in government’s expenditure by some extra points. Maybe it will be up to 30% or less. But the finance minister will have to meet with other ministers and institutions to be affected,” he said.



The minister noted that the resulting decisions on the budget cuts will be communicated by the minister for finance after all due consultations have been conducted with the relevant stakeholders.



Projects and policies



The current economic challenges have led to calls for government to review some existing policies as a means of saving cost and releasing pressure on expenditure.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah said cabinet has taken that into consideration and made decisions on some government policies in order to save the situation while not compromising national development.



“While we do this, we want to be sure our national growth is not affected. So when it comes to education, health and employment we need to be sure that the decisions we have made does not affect projects and policies.



“In that regard, the president has taken some decisions and he has instructed the ministers responsible and the finance minister to protect our national growth,” he said.



Security



The minister added that cabinet also resolved on issues bordering on the security of the nation.



“Now when you look at Russia and Ukraine, Burkina Faso and the Sahel Region with reports of terrorism and all, there is the need for us to ensure that we don’t take our security lightly,” indicated.



Stakeholder consultations



The information minister emphasised that the decisions reached by cabinet will be outlined in the coming days following consultations between the minister for finance and the relevant ministries, institutions and agencies.









