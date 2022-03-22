Cabinet retreat: Deputy Ministers, MPs were not involved - Adjei-Mensah Korsah

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Local Government Minister, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah has rubbished reports that the government involved all deputy ministers and Members of Parliament in its crunch cabinet meeting.



He told NEAT FM’s morning show, "Ghana Montie", that the speculations are “untrue”.



Reports are rife that the government for the first time had a broader cabinet meeting to mitigate the country’s economic challenges.



According to some portals, the crunch three-day cabinet retreat chaired by President Akufo-Addo, had in attendance all NPP MPs, ministers, government appointees, and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership.



The meeting which took place at the Peduase Lodge, from Thursday, March 17, to Sunday, March 20, 2022, deliberated on the effects of the COVID-19 on all sectors of the economy that has led to blowbacks resulting from the ongoing pandemic, increasing trend of terrorism and piracy activities in the West African sub-region, amongst others.



But Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah says “only those who were to be at the cabinet meeting were there. I was not even part because I am a deputy minister.”



However, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has announced that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will provide details that have been put in place by the government to mitigate the impact of the global economic difficulties on Ghana.



This comes after the said crunch cabinet quarterly retreat at Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region.