CYBERTEQ wins another award at 3rd NCA awards

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

CYBERTEQ, was awarded the Cybersecurity Consulting Brand of the Year at the just ended National Communications Awards ceremony over the weekend at Labadi Beach Hotel. This comes off as the second award this year in the category, as the company was recently awarded the best Cybersecurity Consulting Company of the year at the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.



This year’s National Communications Awards event had many media, telecommunications and digital individuals and organizations honoured for work done in the digital and communications industry.



Speaking at the ceremony, the deputy minister for Communication and Digitalization, Ms Ama Pomaa Boateng, in her opening address lauded all awardees in facilitating digital and communication development, driven by appropriate technological innovations, easily accessible by all citizens and as being in line with the government’s digitization agenda.



“It takes years to build a reputation and one cyber-incident to damage it”, quoting the words of CYBERTEQ VP for Africa, Mr. Ben Tague, in an interview at the awards ceremony. He stressed on the need to build an innovative and sustainable way to growth by strengthening leadership capabilities, improving network performance, and increasing end-consumer experience”. He added that Cyberteq’s specialty is to take care of cybersecurity risks so that organizations can focus on their core business.



He went on further to thank God and congratulate employees of CYBERTEQ as the powerhouse for the successful feats the company has been achieving in cybersecurity.



“Indeed, our meticulous and innovative approach to dealing with cybersecurity has contributed to Ghana’s current cyber security rating as number three in Africa by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) on its Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI)”, he said.



CYBERTEQ is an innovative Information and Communication Technology Consulting Company established in Ghana in 2019. In the era of digitalization, CYBERTEQ enables its customers to take full advantage of the latest digital technologies and networks securely.



The award ceremony is an annual event put together by RAD Communications Limited to champion excellence in communications across Ghana. The scheme celebrates, honors, and brings to the limelight those whose work holds significance in Ghana’s media, communication & digital industry.