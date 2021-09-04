CWEIC appoints Gabby Otcher Darko as chairman of Ghana Hub

General News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) has appointed private legal practitioner Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko as the chairman of its Ghana Hub.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, September, 1, 2021, the commercial not-for-profit organization announced that Gabby, who is a Senior Partner of Africa Legal Associates has been elevated to the role of chairman of its Ghana chapter.



Lord Marland, Chairman, CWEIC said he was confident that the confidence and expertise of the accomplished lawyer will serve the organization greatly.



He is hopeful that under Gabby’s reign, the CWEIC will afford Ghana more economic opportunities.



“As Chairman of CWEIC, I am delighted to welcome our new Ghana Chair. It is a great honour to have someone of the calibre of Mr Otchere-Darko join our organisation. Ghana is a dynamic force in the Commonwealth of nations and I am confident that we can now build on the success of Ghana to capitalise on future opportunities under Gabby’s leadership.”



Reacting to the appointment, Gabby Otchere-Darko said he was filled with enormous pride and gratitude to serve the organization and indicated his commitment to ensuring that the objectives of the organization for which he was handed the role are achieved.



“I thank Lord Marland and the entire CWEIC leadership for the confidence shown in me for assigning me this dignified and strategic role as Chair of the CWEIC Ghana Hub. I am excited about the timing of this assignment as I see a revival of the old Commonwealth bond but of a more confident and assured partnership of 54 member countries this time and, particularly, at a time that Africa is finally realising the old vision of economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area and its 54 member countries.



I appreciate the centrality of Ghana in this emerging economic order and will do my very best to promote the objectives of CWEIC, which, in my view, are mutually complementary to the objectives of AfCTFA, as well.



Samantha Cohen CVO, Chief Executive, CWEIC said: “CWEIC is fortunate to have Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko as our new Chair of the Ghana hub. Mr Otchere-Darko brings to CWEIC his professional brilliance as the Senior Partner and Co-Founder of Africa Legal Associates and one of the country’s leading lawyers. In addition, he brings many years of business experience and his expertise in the area of political risk analysis.



“This is a crucial time for Ghana and the Commonwealth as the world recovers from the covid crisis. Ghana’s place as a vibrant hub abundant with global trade and investment opportunities and home to the AFCFTA Secretariat will be further enhanced by Mr Otchere-Darko’s commitment to this role.”



About CWEIC



CWEIC is a commercial, not-for-profit membership organisation with an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment throughout the 54 Commonwealth member nations.

The role of CWEIC is to use the convening power and trusted network of the Commonwealth, which is led by Her Majesty The Queen, to drive trade and investment.



CWEIC’s network includes around 100 business and government Strategic Partners (members) including Standard Chartered, Zenith Bank, Trade & Investment Queensland and the Government of the Maldives from 30 countries and territories.