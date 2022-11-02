CUBAG engage top 30 CEO’s in shipping sector

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: Eye on Port

The Customs Brokers Association, Ghana (CUBAG) has organized its maiden CEO’s luncheon in Tema to afford the association’s members the opportunity to have high-level engagements among themselves and industry captains.



The semi-formal event saw CUBAG engage management of logistics companies, customs authorities, regulatory agencies, and media on contemporary challenges in their trade.



The meeting was also used to inform stakeholders of the mobile app the association will be rolling out to facilitate the association’s activities.



The Acting President of the Interim National Executive Committee (INEC) of CUBAG, Nana Fredua Agyemang Ofori-Atta said the association will continue to foster strong collaborations that will move the industry in the right direction.



He also said deliberations are expected to be formally organized and presented to authorities with the aim of influencing future policies for the sector.



The Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Ports Services (MPS), Mohammed Samara emphasized the significance of information technology in the shipping and logistics sector.



Mr. Samara said, “Now with one finger drivers can offload and unload goods at our terminal. I encourage you to talk to our IT support and our IT team so we can integrate you into our system and bring you into the ecosystem.”



Assistant Commissioner in charge of the Tema Sector Command of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Aweya Julius Kantum emphasized the importance of compliance in the attainment of revenue targets.



The Executive Director of Ghana's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu also said his outfit is working assiduously to ensure challenges associated with access to permits and approvals are solved.



“We intend to establish a permanent desk at the various ports to provide support services to help resolve the issues associated with permits and approvals,” he said.