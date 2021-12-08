CTS removes delays in justice delivery - Rule of Law specialist

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: crimecheckghana.org

A Rule of Law Specialist on the USAID Justice Sector Support Activity (JSSA), Enoch Jengre has emphasized the need for effective utilization of the Case Tracking System (CTS) by Justice Sector Institutions to enhance justice delivery.



Mr. Jengre said the CTS, which is technologically driven helps to coordinate activities involved in prosecuting cases faster and should therefore be put to good use.



He was speaking on the importance of the CTS on Adom FM’s weekend programme, ‘Mokasa’ as part of the implementation of the JSSA.



Mr. Jengre explained that through tracking of cases, the CTS helps avert challenges that Justice Sector Institutions (JSIs) face when prosecuting criminal cases. This, he said helps to fast-track prosecution while ensuring that justice is served timeously.



“Previously, when you visit our police stations, statements are written in a book which could get missing or destroyed. But with the introduction of the CTS, every criminal case is entered into the system and could be retrieved at any time. The various JSIs can access so there is nothing like a docket is missing. That period is over,” he said.



The Rule of Law Specialist indicated that Ghana would benefit immensely to enhance its justice delivery system if institutions meant to utilize the CTS do not renege on the process.



“A country like Malawi improved their justice delivery system using similar technology known as the Case Management System. Ghana can also enhance its justice delivery system with the CTS. It will help curb abuses such as keeping accused persons in custody more than the stipulated period.”.



The JSSA is being implemented in seven regions of Ghana by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), Crime Check Foundation (CCF), and Inter-Regional Bridge Group (IBG TECH).