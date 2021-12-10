CTI to hold a public forum on December 11

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Critical Thinkers International (CTI) is set to host its mega public viva/forum this Saturday, 11th December, 2021, at Miklin Hotel in Kumasi to sensitize the general public on the theme; “Influence of Research on Electoral Strategies; Ghana’s Democracy and How the political parties have fared in the General Elections Under the 4th Republic”.



The subject matter of the program sorts to elaborate and inform all the apolitical and political actors within the political arena on how our contemporary politics have used research as a tool to transform and develop modern-day politics to achieve the targeted audience it deserves.



Critical Thinkers International (CTI) is a social policy think tank that seeks the general welfare of the citizens of Ghana and the world at large. The Organization is most skewed to the ideology of the centre-right political parties across the globe, with the Institution’s articles, forums, researches, outreaches, among others as testimonies to that.



CTI has as well used research and symposiums to streamline the activities of the political parties in order to place them into a significant value towards the developmental agenda of the country. The organization has seen a tremendous improvement tracing from its past. Through its establishment, has strengthened the country’s democracy, rule of law, and the fundamental human right to reverberate all inclusive government in the country.



This year’s mega symposium will see some of the prominent personalities grace the occasion with their skills and experience in life to present papers on the topic above.



Some of the personalities are Dr. Theophilus Adomako

(Director of Consultancy, Management Development and Productivity Institute); Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman; Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, (Senior Lecturer, Political Science Department); Nana Ama Ampomah, (NPP Regional Women’s Organiser); Stephen Atugiba (Leader and Founder, NLC); Dr. Charles Dwamena (National Treasurer Hopeful); Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (Chairman of Chairmen, Ash Reg & Chairman Afigya Kwabre South); Dr. S. K Nuamah (former MP, Kwadaso Constituency); Dr. Francis Adomako “Francois”(NPP ASH Regional Organiser); Osei Kofi Acquah (CPP National Youth Organiser); Daniel Agyenim Boateng (former Ash Reg. Organiser); Mr. Vincent Frimpong (Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Middle Belt Authority); Salam Mustapha (NPP National Youth Organizer Hopeful).



Others include, Edmond Oppong - Peprah (Lecturer, Kumasi Technical University); Chairman Albert Sefa Boampong (Chairman Offinso North); Nana Poku Frefre (NPP National Youth Organiser Hopeful); Nelson Owusu Ansah (Deputy NYA Director); Mr. Lawrence Agyarko (Ashanti Regional NPP Youth Organiser Hopeful); Raphael Sarfo Patrick (Deputy National TESCON Coordinator / NPP Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer Hopeful); Kobby Amo Aidoo (Kobby China); (NPP Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer Hopeful); Isaac Bonsu (Atwima Nwabiagya YEA Director/ NPP Ashanti Regional Hopeful); President Geraldo (Ashanti Regional PRO, FDA); Kwabena Frimpong (Gen. Sec. Kumasi Youth Association); Snr Martin Ameyaw (NPP Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser Hopeful); Daniel Donkor (Kiss Kiss) (Ashanti Regional Assistant Secretary Hopeful); Frank Aboagye Danyansah (Executive Director Public Interest Advocate Group); Opoku-Afriyie Prince [Bodey]; (National Social Studies Association {NaSSA}; Barrister Paa Asante (Founder Patriotic Gents and NPP TESCON UK GS); Mary Posch-Oduro (National Treasurer Hopeful); Dennis Adutwum-Gyimah (DOXA) (Ahafo Regional Chairman Hopeful, and many others.



The organization is still calling on every individual, organization, institution, association and all the political divide to attend the program for us to amalgamate on educational cross-road.