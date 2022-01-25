CT Scan at Tamale Teaching Hospital breaks down

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Tamale Teaching Hospital has announced that its CT Scan machine has broken down and as a result services suspended.



According to a statement from the hospital, the machine will be fixed within a week to allow patrons of the facility the opportunity to access it.



The Hospital indicated in its statement that the defect was realized when the company that services the machine came for periodic maintenance of the machine.



The Tamale Teaching Hospital used the opportunity to inform their clients that they share in their plight and will work at ensuring that the machine is made available within the shortest possible time.



