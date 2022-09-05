CSOs to storm Auditor General’s office over failure to surcharge and retrieve billions owed state

General News of Monday, 5 September 2022

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) is today, Monday, September 5, 2022, holding a protest against the Auditor General’s Office.



Over 15 CSOs under the umbrella name Coalition for Democratic Accountability and Inclusive Governance or Citizen Coalition are protesting the failure of the A-G’s office to retrieve billions of funds lost to financial irregularities on state accounts.



As part of their demands, the group is demanding that the A-G exercises its constitutional mandate to disallow and surcharge for such irregularities.



The 2021 Auditor General’s report shows that Ghana lost some GH₵17 billion in financial irregularities.



But according to the CSOs, it is incumbent on the A-G to implement measures that ensure the recovery of such funds back to the state hence their decision to protest.

As part of their protest, the group has converged at the Afua Sutherland Children’s Park and is expected to move through some principal streets of the national capital, through the Auditor General’s head office and then finally end at the Black Star Square.



