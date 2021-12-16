CSOs stance against E-levy unfortunate - Majority leader

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says he is surprised some civil society organizations are kicking against the introduction of the Electronic Levy proposed in the 2022 budget.



He said government through the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs engaged all Civil Society Organizations on ways to expand government revenue generation.



Taking his turn at the meet- the- press series in Accra, Mr. Mensah Bonsu indicated that, the introduction of the e-levy in the 2022 budget statement and Economic Policy of Government is to embark on developmental projects needed in the country.



The government of Ghana in its 2021 Budget Statement presented by the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta on Wednesday, November 17 proposed a 1.75% levy on Momo transactions exceeding ₵100.



According to the Finance Minister, the levy was part of government’s initiative to rope in the informal sector and also widen the tax net in the country.



Mr. Kyei Mensah Bonsu in his presentation pointed out that, government was targeting close to about GHC8b which could be used to construct roads, educational facilities hospitals and other developmental projects.