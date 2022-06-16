CSO’s lauds government's YouStart Programme

General News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Civil Society Organizations have lauded Government for its yet-to-be-launched YouStart programme expected to address the unemployment situation in Ghana.



Addressing the media after a one-day sensitization workshop for Civil Society Organizations on the YouStart Programme, held in Accra on Wednesday 15 June 2022, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, Mr Sherif Ghali said the YouStart programme is timely and is needed at a time when the nation’s unemployment numbers are seeing an increase after several interventions by Government.



“Government must be commended for deciding to embark on this bold initiative, investing GHC 10 million in entrepreneurship in the next three years is huge and good news for the numerous Ghanaian youth looking for sustainable jobs to embark on. The unemployment numbers can only be reduced when the private sector is supported to expand and create jobs, the YouStart programme per the design and structure we have seen will have a huge impact on the Ghanaian youth and we are looking forward to it being launched by the President” he said.



Mr Sherif Ghali was however quick to add that Government must be transparent in how it manages the programme and must not allow it to become another political tool that favours a few people.



“This is one of the few times that before the launch of a major flagship programme like this Government has said the need to take feedback from we the civil society groups, it signals to us that this time around the Government intends to do things properly which is a step in the right direction. However we will want Government to be transparent in how the programme is run, we need to know and identify all the beneficiaries of the YouStart programme. Unemployment in this country is a serious issue and programmes like this that helps to create jobs for the youth must be accessible to all and transparent” he added.



The sensitization workshop was addressed by the Deputy Minister For Finance and MP for Ejisu, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, Mr Kofi Ofosu Nkansah and Madam. Kosi Yankey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency, President of the Ghana Association of Bankers, Mr John Awuah and officials from the YouStart secretariat.



Civil Society Organizations present at the sensitization workshop were Star Ghana, SENDGhana, Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, Centre for Community Livelihood Development, Network of Empowered Youth for Development, Ghana Federation of Disability, African Center For Economic Transformation, Center For Active Learning and Integrated Development, OXFAM and Institute for Democratic Governance.



YouStart is being funded by the Electronic Transfer Levy. The programme is expected to be launched by the President in the coming weeks.



