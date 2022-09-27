CRS urges residents of the North East Region to abstain from cutting down economic trees

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: Dokurugu Alhassan

The North East Region which is recognized among other regions in terms of economic trees is currently losing its vegetation due to the unnecessary felling of the trees for charcoal, logs, and firewood.



Several rose trees have been cut down by the Chinese in the region in full vehicle containers for exportation.



Meanwhile, some of the residents who are into the charcoal business are relying on the shea trees and other economic tree species for commercial purposes.



The project launched is being implemented in the West Mamprusi Municipality by Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture dubbed 'Enhancing Agriculture Land Restoration', which has urged residents in the West Mamprusi Municipality and the North East Region at large to restrain from cutting down trees that have economic benefits to mankind in the region.



Mr. Timothy Akanpabadai who represented the CRS country director at the programme reiterated that what takes us to be who we are today may not be experienced by the next generation due to the incessant cutting down of these trees.



"We all know and we all have experienced the harsh and worse conditions that this part of our world is experiencing. For those who are young as ten years old, they might not be able to interpret the hazards of the weather but those who are in their 20s, 30s, and 40s will be able to tell us how the situation has changed over the past years," he said.



"I want to call on our chiefs, our opinion leaders, the Assembly persons, and our farmers that we have a better way of farming, there is a better livelihood that we can engage our people to do instead of destroying the environment," he added.



About The Project



The project is being implemented in the municipality by Catholic Relief Services in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture.



The objective of the project is to improve livelihood, food security, and increased resilience to climate change of smallholder farmers by restoring ecosystem services through scaling up Evergreen agricultural practice.



Selection and sensitization of ten (10) communities. 1. Fio 2. Guabuliga 3. Janga 4. Kata 5. Kofiyiri 6. Nabari 7. Nayorku 8. Sakori 9. Sooba 10. Zangum.