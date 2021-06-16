CPP marks World Blood Donor Day with a blood donation exercise

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021
Source: GNA
The Convention People's Party (CPP) has marked World Blood Donor Day with a blood donation exercise at the Party’s Headquarters in Accra.
The exercise is part of the Party’s social responsibility of ensuring the welfare of the citizens.
Madam Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankoma, Leader and Chairperson of CPP, speaking to the media at the event, said CPP had one core agenda, which was the welfare of people.
She said they were working with the National Blood Bank at Korle-Bu to make blood available for patients in the hospital and other health facilities across the country.
Madam Kumankoma said individuals who donated blood to the blood service were doing an act that could save themselves and the lives of many people in the country and said their exercise offered donors the opportunity to benefit from free medical screening on many potential sicknesses such as gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV and AIDS, diabetes and others.
Mr Eddie Barnor, National Organiser of the National Blood Donors Association ( NABDAG), expressed gratitude to the CPP for the foresight.
He said various hospitals in the country were short of blood due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that people were no longer willing to donate.
Mr Barnor dispelled rumours that blood was being sold at health facilities and said the only money patients paid for blood transfusion was for processing fee.