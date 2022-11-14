CPP endorses The Church of Pentecost’s fasting and prayers for Ghana

Politics of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has said she supports the decision by the Pentecost Church to do fasting and prayers to revive Ghana's economy.



According to her, prayers and fasting will help bring Ghana's economy back to life.



She said the state of Ghana's economy is worrying; thus, prayers and proactive measures from the government could stable Ghana's economy.



"I have always believed in God and I support the Church of Pentecost's decision calling for fasting and prayers to save Ghana's economy," Nana Yaa Jantuah exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei(Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.



"Apart from the prayers, the government must take radical steps to control the high cost of living in the country," she added



The Church of Pentecost (COP) declared a three-day fasting and prayer session for all members starting on November 10, 2022.



The Church's Executive Council decided in the wake of economic hardship being experienced in the country.



"It is apparent that the country for some time now has been going through some economic challenges which threaten the peace and security of the nation.



"The church in times like this has a divine responsibility to intercede for the nation," he said.