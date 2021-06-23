CPP appoints new Director of Communications

Politics of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: Kwame Owusu Danso

The Convention People's Party (CPP), Ghana's mercurial left-of-centre political party, has appointed Sylvester Sarpong Soprano as its Director of Communications (DoC).



Speaking on the "Good Morning Africa" Show on Ghana's Pan-African TV, the new DoC was grateful to Nana Frimpongmaa Sarpong Okumankuma, Chairperson & Leader of the CPP, and the Central Committee of the Convention People's Party for his appointment.



He was also especially grateful to his mentor Ing. Robert Woode, Ghana's Crusading Engineer for his mentorship over the years; and also Mr Kwame Owusu Danso (KOD), Host of Pan-African TVs GMA Morning Show for the exposure given him, and as well Mr Kwesi Pratt Jnr, veteran Ghanaian journalist, and Hon Justice Henaku of the glorious CPP, for their mentorship and advice/support etc.



Speaking on the GMA morning show on Pan-African TV yesterday June 21, 2021, Soprano reminded Ghanaians that just because the CPP is still alive and here, "means we have survived the political wilderness, especially since 1992".



He noted that the communication infrastructure of the CPP is basically non-existent as he assumes office and that it will take a little bit of time to bring it up to speed.



the new DoC said that he is most interested in building up a modern robust and resilient internal communications structure focused on the grassroots, "and that if we do a good job, then the output of such a structure would be self-evident" .



The DoC insisted that the CPP maintained the ability to garner the spirit of the Ghanaian youth and peoples, to unify around a certain particular aspiration, ie JOBS, to change the fortunes of Ghana from its current disastrous trajectory, as a result of the policies of the clueless duopoly of the NDC/NPP.



Sarpong Soprano appealed to Ghanaians to not underestimate the Convention People's Party, insisting the CPP continues to believe in them as the ultimate agents, of positive change, along with the CPP, for a better future for themselves, their children, and the Republic of Ghana, and in that regard, he promised to give off best to realize the aspiration of Ghanaians and the glorious CPP.



Sylvester Sarpong Soprano is a Farmer, Writer and Human Resources professional.



He is an Alumni of Achimota School, Prempeh College, the KNUST, and Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.