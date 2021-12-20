CPP appeals to Akufo-Addo to give back to them assets that were confiscated after 1966 coup

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to facilitate the returning of all the properties belonging to the CPP that was confiscated after the coup d’état on February 24, 1966.



Nana Yaa Januah, General Secretary of the CPP made the appeal during the national delegates conference of the NPP in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19.



The CPP had always made efforts to retrieve its assets from the state.



Last year, a leading member of the CPP Mr. Ladi Nylander, also made the appeal at the commemoration of the 44th anniversary of the February 24, 1966 coup d’etat, that their assets should be handed over to them.



He asked “When will the government finally do something about this? We have to ask when initiatives and advantages would be given to Ghanaians in the land of their birth.



“Fifty-three years after independence we have no excuse to offer for being in this predicament. This is time to stop the slide into economic subjugation. It is about time we recaptured control over our natural resources,” he added.



Mr. Nylander said the country needed to review its mineral and mining laws to make the extractive regime more beneficial to the country and Ghanaians, as well as institute monitoring systems, encouraging enough to facilitate the efforts of patriotic Ghanaians.



He said the government’s focus should be to ensure maximum benefits for Ghanaians in the extractive industry, most importantly in the emerging oil and gas sector.



Mr. Nylander said this year’s celebration of Ghana’s Republican status should be used to appreciate the efforts of those who worked relentlessly with Dr Nkrumah and the CPP to attain that status.



He said July 1, 2010, should be celebrated in a unique manner as part of the Centenary Celebrations of Dr Nkrumah’s birth.



