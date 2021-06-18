CPP Parliamentary Candidate roots for re-nomination of Jomoro MCE

Politics of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: GNA

Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Parliamentary Candidate for the Convention People's Party (CPP) in the 2020 Parliamentary elections has appealed to the President to re-appoint the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro, Mr Ernest Kofie.



He said the MCE had brought prestige and unity to the leadership portfolio in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region."At first you needed to be in a particular colour before you could access public facility. But it has changed now".



"Everyone in Jomoro knows that I represented Kwame Nkrumah's CPP. But I'm a big friend of the Municipality"



Mr.Ekye-Kwesie said, "one thing I hail the Leadership of the Municipality for, is that they have remained non-partisan in executing duties and responsibilities as compared to other municipalities and districts".



He admitted that cooperation among the chiefs especially the landowner, Awulae Annor Adjaye and the political leaders was awesome with the blend of the technocrats, but called for more action on harnessing the human and natural resource base in the municipality.



He said the President "has the integrity to protect in Jomoro and the grounds makes it clear that this current MCE can protect and keep the ruling government's integrity intact because it will be suicidal for the NPP to change and deepen their wounds. So personally and speaking for myself, I think we should collectively rally support for him to be retained".



The politician remarked that "one major achievement of this current MCE is his sense to listen to everyone regardless. He is a listening leader.

I remember when I was dealing with the office of the President on my Mining Permit. He led me throughout the process regardless that I'm his opponent in Political cycles. Finally, I was granted the license upon his recommendations".



"For me what I know is that in politics, you need such people especially Jomoro as a dynamic Municipality."



Mr.Ekye-Kwesie identified the Jomoro MCE as proactive and a unifier and should therefore be retained to continue with the good works he had started.



According to him, his personal checks showed how humble the MCE reacts to developmental proposals affirming that he was a development oriented leader.



The CPP candidate said he admired the MCE for the peace prevailing in Jomoro and the upgrading of various feeder and town roads within the Municipality.



He also lauded the MCE for health facilities in the Municipality with special reference to the development of the Elubo health facility.



Reacting to what new the MCE must bring on board when retained by the President, he said "he must be a chief advocate the Municipality to be divided into two constituencies and again welcome research firms to identify and add value to numerous resources.



The second tenure must look at tourism and sport development, collaborate and heighten Jomoro to international status for investor interest.



Health Care infrastructure and the Development of a tertiary institution (Teacher/Health) Development of Bawia Technical College with interest in Oil and Gas courses must be high on the developmental agenda.