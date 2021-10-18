CPIC opposes group calling for LGBTQ+ bill withdrawal

Regional News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: GNA

Bishop Professor Stephen Owusu Jackson, Chairman, Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC), says the Church will resist any attempt by any group of persons or organizations that will undermine the passage of the Ghana Family Values Bill before Parliament.



Bishop Prof. Jackson, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Sunday, said his call came at the heels of calls from a group made up of academics, lawyers, researchers, and officials of civil service organizations.

The group made up of 18 members is reported to have submitted a 30-page Memorandum on the Bill to Parliament.



They included Akoto Ampaw, Dr. Kojo Asante, Kingsley Offei Nkansah, Akunu Dake, and Professor Emerita Takyiwaa Manu.



Bishop Prof. Jackson who expressed strong resentment against the advocacy for the withdrawal of the bill before Parliament said the church was in support of the anti-LGBTIQ+ bill.



“The church is in support of the bill because when legalized, it would promote Ghanaian cultural family and cultural values as well as proper human sexual relation and procreation,” the Chairman said.



Bishop Prof. Jackson stressed the need to understand family values and procreation as involving males and females and not otherwise. Homosexuality threatened the concept of family.



“If God wanted man and man or woman and woman to marry, He would not have created Adam and Eve,” Bishop Prof. Jackson added.