COVID situation under Mahama ‘would have been worse’ – Afenyo-Markin

General News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minority leader and Member of Parliament for Efutu, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has said Ghana is lucky to be battling the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Afenyo-Markin rates the COVID-19 fight as one of the astute governance wins of the current government stressing that its handling would have been bungled under former president John Dramani Mahama.



“Take for instance COVID-19 which has hit us. Look at how this administration has handled the situation. You imagine if this had happened under Mahama, the situation would have been worse,” he said whiles making submissions late last week on Accra-based Adom TV.



He joined Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s labeling on the opposition National Democratic Congress as a party of ‘impossibles’ as he listed a number of projects the NDC said government could not deliver on.



“The NDC has shown time without number that they are not an option when it comes to the governance system of the country. They said that Free SHS was impossible, Akufo-Addo has made it possible. They said nursing and teacher trainee allowances were not possible but today the story is different,” Afenyo-Markin added.



He further reiterated that much as things were not rosy under the current government, every indicator showed that things are way better compared to life under the Mahama and his NDC government.



The NDC has serially accused the government of hiding behind COVID-19 to plunder state resources and engage in corrupt acts ranging from the award of illegal contracts related to the COVID-19 fight and issues of procurement breaches and misapplication of funds.