COVID-19 test results at KIA not fake – GHS

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Health Service has refuted claims by some passengers that Covid-19 test results at the Kotoka International Airport are fake.



According to the Service, the testing procedure meets all international standards and is constantly being monitored by the Foods and Drugs Authority.



The reassurance comes after some disgruntled passengers who tested positive for the virus at the airport claimed that government officials are intentionally exploiting passengers by giving out untrue Covid results so they can be isolated for a fee.



They also alleged that they have been held captive at these isolation centers.



But in a statement by the GHS dated July, 31 to address these allegations, the GHS noted “Ms. Mavis Boateng in the viral video made a lot of allegations including the fact that she presented a negative PCR test from her country of origin and as such, she alma test positive on arrival.”



“li is worth noting that a person can present a negative PCR test on arrival and still test positive at KIA because he or she may be incubating the virus. Also, your test result status is specifically with reference to the date of doing the test, so any risky activities alloy/anis can change your status.”



It added “she also made an allegation that test/result at KIA are fake. This is also not true because the test conducted at KIA meets all international standards and is constantly being monitored by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



