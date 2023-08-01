COVID-19 levy still needed – Deputy Finance Minister

General News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr John Kumah has defended the continued deduction of the COVID-19 levy even though the disease is no longer a health threat globally.



According to him, the lingering negative impact of the global pandemic makes it necessary that the government still deduct the levy from Ghanaians.



Despite the low status of COVID-19 as a global pandemic, Dr. Kumah emphasised the financial burden that remains.



“In stakeholder engagement, everybody will share their opinion. It is true covid-19 is no more a global pandemic. But the negative impact that came with it still lingers.

When you look at loans, we took in the name of COVID-19, we have not been able to pay them. Also, the consequences that came with the virus not only in Ghana but the rest of the world. At the time when we dress, we had to put on nose marks and all that. So, the impact was great,” Dr Kumah said.



However, the Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah acknowledged that the COVID-19 levy has an expiration date set for 2024.



He expressed the belief that when the time comes, the nation will engage in a conversation to determine the way forward regarding the levy.



“But that levy also has an expiry date, 2024. So, when we get there the entire nation will take a decision on going forward, how we have to deal with the COVID-19 levy.

“I believe that when we get to where it was anticipated to end, as a country, we will have a conversation on what to do with it going forward,” he added.



It can be recalled that a 1% COVID-19 levy was introduced by the government during the peak of the global pandemic.



Its purpose was to provide financial support in combating the virus and its effects.



As the virus is no longer a threat, some sections of the public believe that the levy should be scrapped as its outlived its purpose.



NW/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:













You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







