COVID-19 is still with us, wear nose masks - GHS Director

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has said despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Ghanaians should still wear masks.



According to him, even though Akufo-Addo said that wearing of nose mask is not mandatory, Ghanaians need to continue to wear nose masks as the COVID-19 is still with us.



“Ghanaians must not lower their guard, since the disease is still with us,” He said at a press conference.



He added that even though Ghana has recorded a lesser number of COVID-19 infections he said it is important for Ghanaians to wear nose masks, especially during a visit to enclosed or crowded places.



“…At this point, it is important that we all guard against increasing infection in the country,” the Ghanaian Times quoted.



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye also indicated that there has been a significant decline in cases among international arrivals since the opening of the country’s land borders.