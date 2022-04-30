COVID-19 has worsened the plight of journalists - Media Expert

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MFWA warns of deterioration in the civic space within which the media operates



Ghana’s media suffers from economic forces – Prof. Gadzekpo



Attacks on media persons have chilling effect on journalism practice – Prof Gadzepko



Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo, a professor at the Department of Communication Studies at the University of Ghana has noted that many newsrooms in Ghana are struggling to survive due to a number of unfavourable factors.



These factors according to her, have been worsened by the impact of the coronavirus.



According to her, the media is already undergoing some attacks including verbal, psychological, physical attacks, and economic attacks which in turn affect the profession.



She believes the onset of COVID-19 has made things worse such that journalists are making losses, financial ones included.



“This already precarious condition has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in constricting revenue sources even further and led to job losses across the media industry,” she lamented.



She made this assertion while speaking at an inaugural lecture at the University of Ghana.



The Novel Coronavirus which has been touted as the crippler of economies and lives has swept significant progress made over the years in the media space, particularly, Ghana’s media space under the mat.