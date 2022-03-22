COVID-19 funds: '200 million was blown away in three weeks' - Prophet Oduro

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Prophet Kofi Oduro, founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, says he is not happy with the government's misappropriation of COVID-19 funds.



“When I look at the wealth that has been looted out of COVID in the continent of Africa, it is sad,” he claimed



The outspoken preacher, however, accused government officials of enriching themselves from the public purse at the expense of the ordinary Ghanaian.



“We had $1 billion coming into this country and we cannot find where that money even went to. 200 million was blown away in three weeks and we said that we used it in sharing food. Wow!!!!,” he lamented whiles addressing social issues in a video on social media



COVID-19 funds have become topical in recent months, with the Minority in Parliament pushing for a bipartisan probe into government expenditure since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.



Pro-government voices insist that such expenditure have been catered for in the budget whiles the opposition insist that there are unaccounted for monies.



The government, aside from internally generated funds dedicated to fighting the pandemic, also benefited from support from bilateral and multilateral partners in the fight against the pandemic.



Meanwhile, the government insists that a major part of the economic downturn the country is experiencing is because of the impact of COVID-19.



President Akufo-Addo has assured, however, that the economy will bounce back sooner rather than later.