COVID-19 fight: We are not letting our guard down - Zoomlion assures government

Health News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), in collaboration with the government, has embarked on another disinfection exercise at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



The exercise is part of a routine monthly activity aimed at containing the spread of the virus which is still lurking around in the country.



Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the February 2022 exercise, a Vector Control Officer of Zoomlion, Mr. Enoch Mintah, assured that his office was still committed to ensuring that staff members of the KIA and the general public were safe.



“We are not letting down our guard in the fight against Covid-19,” he assured.



This, according to him, was crucial in safeguarding lives at a time most people seemed to have let down their guards though he said the virus was still around.



The exercise was carried out last Tuesday at 1:00 a.m., so as not to interfere with business operations at the airport.



A team of sprayers from Zoomlion took pains to disinfect facilities including the arrival and departure halls, washrooms, floors, furniture, and open spaces in the halls.



The airport environment and open spaces were also thoroughly disinfected.



Viruses, Mr. Mintah noted, have changing phases at every time, hence the need for his company to vary its approach and chemicals to outwit them.



"The airport has become a continual hotspot for the ever-changing viruses. That is why we do not want to let our guard down," Mr. Mintah reiterated in an interview with the media.



While admonishing Ghanaians to continue observing the COVID-19 safety protocols, he underscored the need for the exercise to continue to help curtail the spread of the virus.





"Every festive season presents other opportunities for the virus to continue spreading because those returning into the country might be importing the virus into the country," he observed.



According to him, the virus could easily be transported by travelers hence the need to assure staff members of the airports and the general public of their safety and allay their fears.



He said based on research, Zoomlion can apply the right chemicals to deal with the virus.



He, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to continue observing the safety measures to ward off any spread of the virus.