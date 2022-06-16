COVID-19 expenses: Ofori-Atta has no regard for Parliament – A.B.A. Fuseini

General News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

The Minority spokesperson on Communications, A.B.A. Fuseini says the consistent failure of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to appear in Parliament to brief the house on COVID-19 expenditure means he disregards the House.



Mr. Fuseini’s outburst comes on the back of the Finance Minister’s inability to appear before the House on Tuesday, June 16, 2022, and on other occasions.



Speaking to Starr FM Parliamentary correspondent, Ibrahim Alhassan, the Sagnerigu MP stated that the Finance Minister has made himself a tin god in the government.



“You people are reporters here, you’ve seen how many Ministers come to answer questions here, is the Finance Minister above accountability, and is he above the laws of this country? It is because he has made himself a tin-god in the government of the NPP where he is untouchable. Nobody can touch the Finance Minister because he is close to the President.



“I have said time without number that this Finance Minister has no regard for Parliament, he has no respect for this august House and he has just demonstrated it again. This is about the fifth time he has run away from Parliament. You remember last week, he was first due to appear on Tuesday, it was shifted to Thursday and again shifted to Thursday and consistently he has not shown up,” Mr Fuseini disclosed.



He continued: “Nobody has professed a reasonable cause why the Finance Minister is not here today. So it is abundantly clear that his refusal to appear before the House which I say is contemptuous. For me, it is his desire to run away from accountability.



“The Finance Minister has woefully, under whose watch public funds are kept failed to account for the money. He is operating a very opaque system. And because he is operating an opaque system he cannot account for our funds. That is why consistently he is running away.”