COVID-19 expenditure: Over GH¢12m was used to distribute food in Accra, Kumasi – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed that the government used over GH¢12 million to provide households in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi with hot meals as part of measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the minister, the GH¢12 million expenditure on hot meals forms part of a total of GH¢1.55 billion used to support households.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Ofori-Atta added that over 2.7 million Ghanaians benefited from the hot meal initiative.



“… a total amount of GH¢12.1million was utilized for the distribution of the packed hot food in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi. This includes the cost of transportation of packed food in some suburbs of Greater Kumasi by NADMO.



“The expenditure for the provision of Hot Meals during the lockdown served about 2,744,723 persons for the period of the lockdown at a unit cost of GH¢4.32,” he said.



Ofori-Atta further stated that over GH¢ 42 billion was used to distribute dry food packages to residents of Greater Accra and Kumasi through faith-based organisations.



‘A total amount of GH¢42.24 million was expended on distribution of Dry Food packages through faith-based organizations in Greater Accra and Kumasi. A total of about 470,000 persons received these food packages,” he added.



