COVID-19 deaths rise to 1,156

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021
Source: classfmonline.com
Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 1,156, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.
The active caseload has dropped to 3,088.
Out of that number, 43 are critical and 124 severe.
Some 140 new cases were also recorded within the period.
Since mid-March 2021, a total of 127,482 cases have been recorded in Ghana.
Of that number, 123,238 have recovered.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 68,640
Ashanti Region - 20,663
Western Region - 7,314
Eastern Region - 6,423
Volta Region - 5,084
Central Region - 4,609
Bono East Region - 2,540
Bono Region - 2,098
Northern Region - 1,722
Upper East Region - 1,454
Ahafo Region - 1,057
Western North Region - 999
Oti Region - 834
Upper West Region - 705
North East Region - 270
Savanna Region - 259