COVID-19 deaths rise to 1,156

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 1,156, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.



The active caseload has dropped to 3,088.



Out of that number, 43 are critical and 124 severe.



Some 140 new cases were also recorded within the period.



Since mid-March 2021, a total of 127,482 cases have been recorded in Ghana.



Of that number, 123,238 have recovered.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 68,640



Ashanti Region - 20,663



Western Region - 7,314



Eastern Region - 6,423



Volta Region - 5,084



Central Region - 4,609



Bono East Region - 2,540



Bono Region - 2,098



Northern Region - 1,722



Upper East Region - 1,454



Ahafo Region - 1,057



Western North Region - 999



Oti Region - 834



Upper West Region - 705



North East Region - 270



Savanna Region - 259



