You are here: HomeNews2021 09 25Article 1365499

Health News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

COVID-19 death toll hits 1,142 as active cases drop to 3,800

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Out of the active cases, 42 are critical and 119 severe Out of the active cases, 42 are critical and 119 severe

As of 21 September 2021, Ghana’s active COVID-19 caseload stood at 3,848, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

A total of 153 new cases were confirmed within that period.

The death toll also shot up to 1,142.

Out of the active cases, 42 are critical and 119 severe.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 126,466 COVID-19 cases.

Of that number, 121,476 have recovered.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 68,034

Ashanti Region - 20,645

Western Region - 7,232

Eastern Region - 6,379

Volta Region - 5,009

Central Region - 4,522

Bono East Region - 2,532

Bono Region - 2,093

Northern Region - 1,722

Upper East Region - 1,426

Ahafo Region - 1,054

Western North Region - 999

Oti Region - 830

Upper West Region - 695

North East Region - 266

Savannah Region - 243

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment