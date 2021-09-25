COVID-19 death toll hits 1,142 as active cases drop to 3,800

Health News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

As of 21 September 2021, Ghana’s active COVID-19 caseload stood at 3,848, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.



A total of 153 new cases were confirmed within that period.



The death toll also shot up to 1,142.



Out of the active cases, 42 are critical and 119 severe.



Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 126,466 COVID-19 cases.



Of that number, 121,476 have recovered.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 68,034



Ashanti Region - 20,645



Western Region - 7,232



Eastern Region - 6,379



Volta Region - 5,009



Central Region - 4,522



Bono East Region - 2,532



Bono Region - 2,093



Northern Region - 1,722



Upper East Region - 1,426



Ahafo Region - 1,054



Western North Region - 999



Oti Region - 830



Upper West Region - 695



North East Region - 266



Savannah Region - 243



