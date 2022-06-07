COVID-19 cases rising again, get vaccinated - GHS warns

Health News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

The Ghana Health Service has admonished Ghanaians who were to be vaccinated to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases have started rising again, especially in the Greater Accra Region.



The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe disclosed that the COVID-19 cases have risen over the last two weeks.”



“Our latest data shows about 300 cases. This show that the virus is not totally out of the system. We also have flu (H3N2) going around, so a number of people are coughing and sneezing. Most of the test results come out as either H3N2 or COVID-19.”



He stated that the majority of the cases were recorded in the Greater Accra Region.



“Some were recorded in schools, others were traced to parties and indoor events.”



He added that the health expect are unsure if the COVID-19 will be totally eradicated and “that is why we are trying to integrate it into our healthcare and pushing for more vaccinations.”



“When more people get vaccinated, we can at least control the spread.”



Meanwhile, he has announced that GHS will intensify their campaign so unvaccinated persons get vaccinated.



“There will be one this week, between the 8th and 12th, and another between the 23rd and 27th of this month,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.