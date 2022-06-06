COVID-19 cases on the rise, Accra leads – GHS

Health News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana records new cases of COVID-19



Work, conferences cause of spread of COVID-19



COVID-19 is not over yet, GHS



The Ghana Health Service has announced that there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.



According to the Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, ninety per cent of new cases of the Coronavirus being recorded are from the Greater Accra region.



He said 3news.com reports, in the past two weeks, “the 62 new cases are predominantly in Greater Accra.



“It started two weeks ago and the gradual increase started in Accra, but now it is in seven regions. They are in the southern regions but 90% of cases are in the Greater Accra Region.”



He revealed that some of the cases are recorded in workplaces, at parties and at conferences.



He however cautioned Ghanaians to take safety precautions as the virus is still in the air.



“COVID is not over yet. The public should not have that misconception unless the World Health Organization declares it over,” he added.