COVID-19 and Russian-Ukraine conflict have not affected year of roads – Deputy Minister of Roads

General News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Stephen Jalulah, says the level of work done under the year of roads policy is unprecedented, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict affecting the economies of most countries.



He indicated that President Akufo-Addo is highly committed to year of roads project and together with the ministry has kept the policy ongoing “and we have constructed a lot of roads.



It is true we have all suffered challenges globally, especially as we still suffer from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the Russian-Ukraine conflict has added up. But regardless of all these and the 30percent budgetary cut suffered by all ministries, we are still working because we have diverse sources of funding for our work. Our sources of funds are from GoG support, grants, DVLA and a host of others. The only revenue which has been affected is the GoG support. We are still taking loans for road construction and that is what we use for the major projects.”



He disclosed that the shortfalls in the projected revenue from the e-levy and the reduction in GoG support funds will not affect the construction of roads immediately. “We have issued contracts and the plans for future constructions is the only thing that will be affected.”



In its first term, the incumbent government tagged 2020 as the “Year of Roads,” where it promised to embark on an aggressive road development across Ghana.



It also declared 2021 as the second year of roads, pledging to prioritize road construction to ensure that a significant number of kilometres across the country are tarred.



President Akufo-Addo has declared 2022 as the third year of roads. In a tweet, he announced that his government will continue to see to the construction of several roads in various parts of the country.