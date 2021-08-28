COVID-19 Vaccination: Due to pressure at centres, data wasn’t entered - EPI

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

The programmes manager of Ghana’s expanded programme on Immunization, Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano has explained that the data of many who took the vaccine cannot be found openly using the QR code because these records were not digitally inputted.



According to him, this was as a result of pressure at the various vaccination centres.



He tells Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, “In the initial stage, a lot of people crowded at the vaccination centres for their vaccines. Thus, some of our data managers and data entry personnel had to input the data manually instead of doing it digitally. I think that was because of the pressure.



It was only recently that they began to enter the data digitally. But gradually they have entered quite a lot so we have much of the data in the system”.



The Programmes Manager added that besides the reason given above, some persons who got vaccinated did not give accurate personal information and that has caused the current situation of missing records after scanning the QR code.



Dr. Amponsa-Achiano says the Ghana Health Service is aware of the missing records and as such it will work towards rectifying the problem.



Some Ghanaians have questioned why they cannot access their vaccination records after taking the full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on the internet using the QR code provided on the cards.



Some Ghanaians have expressed concern about the development and have questioned if they will be able to use the card outside the borders of Ghana since it cannot be openly authenticated on the portal using the QR code and card number.



