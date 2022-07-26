COVID-19 Trust Fund: We preferred cheques than cash – Sophia Akuffo

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has said the COVID-19 Trust Fund Board of Trustees discouraged donations presented in cash.



According to her, they rather advised contributors to the fund to do so through cheques into the fund's account at the Bank of Ghana



Explaining in an interview with Accra-based TV3, Monday, July 25, the Chairperson of the COVID-19 Trust Fund former Chief Justice said:



“As far as we are concerned, we have one bank account with Bank of Ghana. Bank of Ghana has appointed GCB and CBG as their collection bank, people pay either into our account at Bank of Ghana or they go to these banks so that they can pay from anywhere in the country.



“If my memory serves me right, I think it is only once that we received money that was paid here in cash, we don’t encourage cash at all. So people bring cheques or they go and pay, bring the pay-in slip.”



As of 30th June 2022, Madam Akuffo said, the Fund had received a total amount of GHȼ62,329,941.98.



She added that the fund as of 30th June 2022, had disbursed, for various programmes including some administrative purposes and procurement of items, monies worth GH¢53,230,805.37.



Sophia Akuffo, stated at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, July 21 that two forms of donations were received, cash and in kind.



With the in-kind, she said, hand sanitisers, cleansing equipment, tinned foods, liquid soap, rice, pasta, and vehicles were received.



Non-perishable food items – tinned foods, biscuits, rice, noodles/pasta,´fuel coupons,´ mechanical and solar hand washing basins – equipment were also received.



The Fund, established on 27th March, 2020, was to serve as an avenue for well-meaning individuals, groups and corporate bodies to contribute or donate money and resources towards the fight against COVID-19.´



