COVID-19 Trust Fund:GH¢50m disbursed to health facilities – Sophia Akuffo

Chairperson of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, Sophia Akuffo has revealed that GH¢50 million has been disbursed to hospitals, health centres, and other agencies to aid the fight against COVID-19.



The Fund, according to the Chairperson, has received a total of GH¢62 million since its establishment in March 2020.



These contributions have come from individuals and businesses as part of the fight against COVID-19.



She made the revelation when she was speaking at a forum in Accra.



“The COVID-19 Trust Fund has received a total amount of GH¢62,333,591. At the same time, the Trust Fund has disbursed an amount of GH¢50, 000,000 in support of health preventive, detective and curative areas also to support education on preventive measures,” she said.



Sophia Akufo noted that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were procured for health facilities through the fund.



Also, the fund last week, advanced an amount of GH¢1.8 million to the Centre for Plant Medicine Research for the possible production of herbal medication for coronaviruses.



“The purpose of this financial support is to fund research into the development of herbal products against the SARS COVID-2 virus, the COVID-19 virus.”