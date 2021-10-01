COVID-19: Sanitisers not a substitute to handwashing – GHS warns

Health News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Leader of Risk Communication for COVID-19 Response, at the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, has cautioned that the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers is not a substitute for handwashing.



He has, therefore, urged the public to practice frequent handwashing with soap under running water to help contain the spread of the Delta variant.



The Delta variant of COVID-19, which was first detected in India has been called a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) because of its high transmissibility.



Where the Delta variant is identified, it quickly and efficiently spreads between people. As of 10 August, the Delta variant has been reported in 142 countries.



Although the delta variant is said to be highly contagious, about twice as contagious as previous variants, the same precautions, such as avoiding crowded spaces, keeping your distance from others, and mask-wearing, still work against it.



Dr Aboagye said even though the GHS would normally encourage people to use alcohol-based hand sanitisers, washing hands with soap under running water is the preferred protocol.



He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Service had observed a significant drop in handwashing especially at public places and cautioned the public not to be wary of practicing the safety protocols, saying, ‘we must fight the COVID-19 safety protocols adherence fatigue to be able to fight the virus”.



Dr. Aboagye said the COVID-19 Delta variant was fast spreading in local communities, hence, enhanced adherence to the protocols together with the vaccination would ensure that all persons are safe.



Ghana first detected the Delta variant from passengers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in June of 2021. A community infection was detected in the same month after which about? 136 Achimota senior high school students? Tested positive for the Delta variant.



Presently, a total of 126,313 COVID-19 cases, with 1,142 deaths have been recorded in the country, presently, the active cases are 3,867.



The WHO says even with the emergence of the new Mu COVID-19 variant, the Delta strain remains the top concern globally, appearing to “outcompete” other variants.



Dr Aboagye said with fatigue growing amid the third wave, it was a perfect time to renew public communication, build on the swell of supportive messages from politicians, celebrities, and other people to correct misinformation that has crept into social media space.



The Health Promotion Director said handwashing has served Ghana well as no single case of Cholera has been recorded in the country since 2020, similarly, diarrhoea cases have reduced by 30 per cent within the same period.



Mrs Eunice Teah Dzagli, a Health Promotion Officer at the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate said although hand sanitisers protect people, there is the need for people to wash their hands to rid of dirts and the chemicals in sanitisers.



“Handwashing at frequent intervals is better than using a sanitiser because sanitisers protect us for just an hour and its frequent use puts so much pressure on the kidney,” she said.



Although there is no readily available data in Ghana on the number of persons washing their hands frequently and the number of people using hand sanitisers, as parts of the infection prevention measures, health experts have said that handwashing was one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of viruses and germs.



The World Health Organization (WHO) says the COVID-19 outbreak has overly emphasized the importance of handwashing with soap to reduce the spread of the virus.



It said hands are the main pathways of germ transmission during health care and hand hygiene is the most important measure to avoid the transmission of harmful germs and prevent healthcare-associated infections.



But checks by the Ghana News Agency at public places such as Makola -the central business district in Accra, lorry stations, banks, and some shops have revealed that handwashing among the public was relatively low.



The GNA observed that at instances where handwashing stations were available, the facilities were incomplete, some veronica buckets had no water, where there was water, there was no soap or tissue, and at some places, you will find just an empty veronica bucket.



Madam Victoria Annor, a shop owner at Makola who spoke to the GNA said she did not boarder to provide a functional handwashing station in front of her shop because most of her clients preferred to use their own hand sanitisers.



Handwashing also known as hand hygiene is the act of cleaning hands with soap under running water to remove dirt, viruses, bacteria, microorganisms, grease, or other harmful and unwanted substances stuck to the hands.



Drying of the washed hands is part of the process as wet and moist hands could be easily contaminated.



To practice proper handwashing, first, wet your hands with water and apply enough soap to create a good lather, rub your palms together, rub the back of your hands, scrub between your fingers, clean the back of your fingers, clean your thumbs, rub your palm with your fingertips, wash each wrist with the opposite hand and dry your hand with a clean tissue.



