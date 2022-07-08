COVID-19 National Trust Fund raised over GH¢67m – Ablakwa alleges

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed his gratitude to Auditor General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for disclosing the amount of funds raised by Ghana’s COVID-19 National Trust Fund, which Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta failed to disclose in Parliament.



The MP (Member of Parliament) alleged that the yet-to-be-released 2021 Auditor General’s report showed that Ghana raised over GH¢ 67 million from the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.



Ablakwa asserted that the Auditor General has also instructed the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund to refund over GH¢250, 000 COVID-19 funds it misapplied.



“Though Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta failed to provide information on the COVID-19 National Trust Fund in his COVID-19 expenditure statement to Parliament two weeks ago, thanks to the Auditor General, we now know GH¢67,907,330.33 was received in the form of donations from individuals and corporate organizations.



“It is equally worth noting that the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund has been instructed by the auditors to refund GH¢254,203.00,” parts of a tweet shared by the MP read.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta, said that monies that the government received to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic through the Consolidated Fund amounted to GH¢18.19 billion.



He added the government had spent about GH¢12.04 billion of the funds raised to contain the spread and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on lives and properties.



View the MP’s tweet plus excerpts of the alleged audit report below:





Even as the Akufo-Addo govt commences IMF bailout negotiations, the tragic irony is that corruption is now totally out of control.



Latest 2021 Auditor General’s report indicates that financial irregularities have worsened from GHS12.8billion in 2020 to GHS17.4billion in 2021 pic.twitter.com/zCy4CwHknr — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) July 8, 2022

