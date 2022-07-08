COVID-19 National Trust Fund raised over GH¢67m – Ablakwa alleges

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed his gratitude to Auditor General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for disclosing the amount of funds raised by Ghana’s COVID-19 National Trust Fund, which Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta failed to disclose in Parliament.
The MP (Member of Parliament) alleged that the yet-to-be-released 2021 Auditor General’s report showed that Ghana raised over GH¢ 67 million from the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.
Ablakwa asserted that the Auditor General has also instructed the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund to refund over GH¢250, 000 COVID-19 funds it misapplied.
“Though Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta failed to provide information on the COVID-19 National Trust Fund in his COVID-19 expenditure statement to Parliament two weeks ago, thanks to the Auditor General, we now know GH¢67,907,330.33 was received in the form of donations from individuals and corporate organizations.
“It is equally worth noting that the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund has been instructed by the auditors to refund GH¢254,203.00,” parts of a tweet shared by the MP read.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta, said that monies that the government received to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic through the Consolidated Fund amounted to GH¢18.19 billion.
He added the government had spent about GH¢12.04 billion of the funds raised to contain the spread and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on lives and properties.
View the MP’s tweet plus excerpts of the alleged audit report below:
Even as the Akufo-Addo govt commences IMF bailout negotiations, the tragic irony is that corruption is now totally out of control.— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) July 8, 2022
Latest 2021 Auditor General’s report indicates that financial irregularities have worsened from GHS12.8billion in 2020 to GHS17.4billion in 2021 pic.twitter.com/zCy4CwHknr