COVID-19: Let’s pray for our health workers – Mahama

Politics of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama has warned Ghanaians in his new year message to be health conscious as COVID-19 positive cases increases.



Mr. Mahama disclosed that many people are nursing colds and flu-like symptoms, but they are not going for a COVID test and rather attribute the symptoms to the seasonal harmattan weather.



However, Dr. Frank Serebuor, President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has put out a distress notice that medical personnel are overwhelmed by the numbers that are having to go into isolation because of the more transmissible covid-19 omicron variant.



In a Facebook post the former President said the yuletide season was characterized by super-spreader events such as mega concerts, street carnivals and beach parties.



“The New Year season is here! Let’s be more conscious of our health as we pray for health workers because of the more transmissible omicron variant.



“Let’s also observe the COVID protocols. Observe social distancing, wash your hands as frequently as possible, avoid handshakes, use hand sanitizers and wear a mask,” he entreated.



The former President therefore, advised that “please GET VACCINATED if you haven’t done so yet. If you have, go for your second dose.”