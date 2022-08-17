COVID-19: It is not over – Get vaccinated- Dr Nyarko

Health News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: GNA

Dr George Nyarko, the Akatsi Municipal Director of Health Services, says the Municipality has recorded three deaths and 61 cases since the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease.



He said at one point, the cases saw some reduction until a new case was recorded Tuesday, August 9 within the municipality.



Dr Nyarko said this during a Municipal Health Committee meeting at the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly Hall.



Dr Nyarko said a total of 21,213 people have received their single dose vaccination while 5,081 received their full jabs.



Dr Nyarko further indicated that about 70,563 residents within the area are yet to receive the vaccines.



He urged members of the public to freely take the vaccines for their safety.



He appealed to traditional authorities and religious leaders to revive public education on the relevance of taking the vaccines.



Mr Dzorgbenyuie Kwadzo Banini, the Akatsi South Municipal Coordinating Director, also appealed to individuals to disregard all political attempts and misconceptions targeted at discouraging others from taking the vaccines.