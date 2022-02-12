COVID-19: How would Ghana have coped under Mahama? – Gabby asks

General News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Influential Member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wondered how Ghana would have survived in a pandemic under the presidency of former President John Mahama.



Mr Otchere-Darko wants Ghanaians to imagine how the country would have coped whenever they chastised President Akufo-Addo and think that John Mahama could be the alternative.



His comments were in reaction to a news report in the US that said that some 50 shops closed down a day in 2021 in the US with fashion retailers being the worst hit.



“Imagine for a moment – please – how Ghana would have coped under a John Mahama leadership facing a global pandemic?



Just imagine that whenever you swear at Akufo-Addo and look at JM as the alternative. Also, compare Ghana’s performance to our neighbours,” he tweeted.



“A pandemic that has made you people billionaires, covid was a blessing for this government cos every money that came related to covid was chopped by this administration but they rather rely on foreign donations, they were only relying on freebies from the foreign countries,” came one of many reactions challenging his assertion.