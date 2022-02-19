COVID-19: Ghana to establish vaccine plant in 2 years – Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana intends to establish a COVID-19 vaccine plant in the next two years, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed.



President Akufo-Addo disclosed this at a COVID-19 forum in Germany.



The President said: “In the short term, that is in two years, our goal is to set up one domestic vaccine manufacturing plant to fill, finish and package COVID-19 and other vaccines… and to strengthen research and development for vaccine production.”



The country is also is partnering with the German biotechnology company, BioNTech SE, to fill, finish and package BioNTech mRNA vaccines across Africa, alongside Senegal and Rwanda.



The agreement was reached following a meeting in Marburg, Germany where the Presidents of all three countries witnessed the presentation of a BioNtech modular production facility solution for the production of mRNA vaccines in Africa.